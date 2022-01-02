Kerala govt's intervention in proposal of awarding D.Litt. to President Kovind an insult to state: V Muraleedharan

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], January 2 (ANI): Union Minister V Muraleedharan on Sunday said that the Kerala government's intervention in the proposal of awarding Doctor of Literature (D.Litt.) to the President has brought insult to the state of Kerala.



Speaking to ANI, here in Thiruvananthapuram, Muraleedharan said, "Kerala government's intervention in the proposal of awarding Doctor of Literature (D.Litt.) to the President has brought insult to the state of Kerala. They should clarify what disqualification of the President has prompted them to intervene in this issue."

He added, "The governor has every right like any citizen of this country recommending anybody for a D lit degree. So the governor has not committed any violation of the law. opposition leader should study and understand the rules in detail." (ANI)

