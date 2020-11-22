Kerala Guv signs Kerala Police act amendment ordinance

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], November 22 (ANI): Amid resistance from the opposition parties, Kerala Governor Arif Muhammad Khan has signed the Kerala Police Act amendment ordinance.



The law aims to stop bullying, insulting or disgracing individuals through any content and circulating the same through any communication medium. The offenders will be awarded a sentence of five years/penalty of Rs 10,000 or both.

Meanwhile, former Union Minister P Chidambaram on Sunday expressed shock over the signing of the Kerala Police Act Amendment ordinance, which the Congress-led opposition says is aimed at "muzzling" media.

"Shocked by the law made by the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government of Kerala making a so-called 'offensive' post on social media punishable by 5 years in prison," Chidambaram tweeted. (ANI)

