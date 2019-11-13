Kerala HC agrees to consider plea seeking action against police for Palakkad encounter

Kochi (Kerala) [India], Nov 12 (ANI): The Kerala High Court on Tuesday agreed to consider a petition seeking registration of an FIR against police personnel involved in encounter of suspected Naxals in Palakkad district.

The Naxals were killed by Thunderbolt squad of the anti-Naxal police team during a combat operation in the Manjakatti hills of Palakkad district a few days ago.

The petition in this regard was filed by the family of those killed. The court has directed the crime branch to check if the police were previously involved in such crimes. (ANI)

