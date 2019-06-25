Representative image
Kerala HC allows screening of 'Vivek/Reason' at IDSFFK

ANI | Updated: Jun 25, 2019 22:11 IST

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], June 25 (ANI): The Kerala High Court has granted permission to screen filmmaker Anand Patwardhan's documentary film 'Vivek/Reason' on Wednesday at International Documentary and Short Film Festival of Kerala (IDSFFK).
The film could not be screened on Monday after the Censor Board refused to grant permission for its screening. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 23:30 IST

Amarnath Yatra: DIG North Kashmir, SSP Bandipora take stock of...

Sumbal/Bandipora (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Jun 25 (ANI): Deputy Inspector General of Police North Kashmir Suleman Chaudhary and SSP Bandipora Rahul Malik on Tuesday visited Sumbal-Bandipora transit camp and took stock of arrangements put in place for Amarnath Yatra.

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 23:25 IST

Andhra: Seven Maoists give up arms, police arrest four

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Jun 25 (ANI): Six members of CPI (Maoist), including a squad member, surrendered before Officer on Special Duty (OSD) anti-Naxal operations B Krishna Rao here on Tuesday.

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 23:25 IST

Andhra: Demolition of 'Praja Vedika' begins

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 25 (ANI): The process of demolition of 'Praja Vedika', a public grievance hall constructed by previous Telugu Desam Party (TDP) government in the state, started on Tuesday evening.

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 23:22 IST

Pompeo may raise issues of trade, data localisation during talks

New Delhi, [India], June 25, (ANI): In the first high-level engagement between India and the US after the NDA's return to power for the second term, Secretary of State Michael Pompeo will meet External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday when issues pertaining t

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 23:15 IST

PM referred to my interview to give a message: Arif Mohammad Khan

New Delhi [India], June 25 (ANI): After Prime Minister Narendra Modi quoted former Union Minister Arif Mohammad Khan in his speech in the Lok Sabha, the latter on Tuesday sided with him and said that Modi used his quote to send across a message.

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 23:10 IST

IMA jewels case: SIT conducts raids at IMA's two Bengaluru branches

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 25 (ANI): The Special Investigating Team (SIT), which is probing the alleged financial fraud by I Monetary Advisory (IMA) on Tuesday conducted searches at IMA's Tilak Nagar and Yashwantapur branches here.

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 23:01 IST

Modi attacks Congress, seeks political consensus for new India

New Delhi [India], June 25 (ANI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday unleashed a strong attack on Congress president Rahul Gandhi and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi stating that the government had not put them behind bars since it was not the Emergency, while calling upon the opposition party to

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 22:51 IST

US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo arrives in India

New Delhi [Delhi], Jun 25 (ANI): United States Secretary of States, Michael Pompeo, arrived in India late on Tuesday for his first high-level engagement with PM Modi-led NDA regime after Lok Sabha elections.

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 22:25 IST

Congress Parliamentary Party meeting in Parliament tomorrow

New Delhi [India], June 25 (ANI): The Congress Parliamentary Party meeting is scheduled to be held on Wednesday in the Parliament here.

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 22:23 IST

Haryana: 4 arrested in anti-narcotic drive, 250 gram heroin seized

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], June 25 (ANI): Haryana Police, in separate cases, have arrested four persons in an anti-narcotic drive from Sirsa district, police said on Tuesday.

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 22:07 IST

BJP delegation submits report to Amit Shah after reviewing...

New Delhi [India], Jun25 (ANI): A BJP delegation on Tuesday submitted its report to party's national president and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the alleged killing of its workers and violence in Bhatpara in North 24 Parganas district in West Bengal.

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 22:06 IST

Mumbai doctor writes to Maharashtra Health Min against 'Kabir Singh'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Jun 25 (ANI): A Mumbai-based doctor has written to Maharashtra Health Minister Eknath Shinde complaining about the alleged "negative" portrayal of doctors in the recently released movie 'Kabir Singh' stating that the film sends a "wrong message" about the medical profe

