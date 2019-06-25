Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], June 25 (ANI): The Kerala High Court has granted permission to screen filmmaker Anand Patwardhan's documentary film 'Vivek/Reason' on Wednesday at International Documentary and Short Film Festival of Kerala (IDSFFK).
The film could not be screened on Monday after the Censor Board refused to grant permission for its screening. (ANI)
Kerala HC allows screening of 'Vivek/Reason' at IDSFFK
ANI | Updated: Jun 25, 2019 22:11 IST
