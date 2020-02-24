Kerala HC asks govt reason for delay in sanction to prosecute ex-minister in Rs 4.2 cr scam

Kochi (Kerala) [India], Feb 24 (ANI): The Kerala High Court on Monday asked the state government as to why the sanction for prosecution against former Public Works Department (PWD) Minister VK Ebrahim Kunju was delayed in a Rs 4.2 crore scam case.

A bench of Justice Sunil Thomas directed the PWD to submit its report in a Muvattupuzha vigilance court before March 20.

The court issued the direction while considering a petition against delaying the sanction of prosecution against Kunju in a case relating to corruption in the construction of a foot overbridge over the Periyar at Aluva Manappuram. (ANI)

