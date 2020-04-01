Kerala HC asks Karnataka to open Kasaragod-Mangalore route for patients

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Mar 31 (ANI): The Kerala High Court on Tuesday asked Karnataka government not to block patients at the border and open the Kasaragod route to Mangalore for medical purposes.

Karnataka will inform the court on April 1 on the demand of Kerala to open the Iritty, Coorg and Virajpet Road.

Earlier in the day, Karnataka Advocate General had informed the Kerala High Court through video conferencing that the two roads along the border (boundaries of Wayanad and Kannur) will be opened.

However, Karnataka Advocate General also said that road along the Kasargod border will not be opened. (ANI)

