Kerala HC asks state govt about cases registered against people violating COVID guidelines

Kochi (Kerala) [India], July 15 (ANI): The Kerala High Court on Wednesday asked the state government about the number of cases registered against people who have been violating coronavirus safety norms amidst public protests.

Division bench Chief Justice S Manikumar and Justice Shaji P Chaly asked the government how many cases had been registered against those who were not following COVID-19 protocol in public protests.

The bench directed the government to submit the details by tomorrow.

The court made these directions while considering a plea by John Numpeli Junior, a lawyer in the High Court, along with two others, seeking to put a stop to large public gatherings organised by political parties that violated the COVID-19 regulatory norms. (ANI)

