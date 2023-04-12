Kerala HC asks State Govt to take decision for relocating 'Arikomban' tusker within a week

Kochi (Kerala) [India], April 12 (ANI): The Kerala High Court has asked the State Government to take a decision for relocating the wild tusker 'Arikomban' within a week.

The High Court stated that it cannot ignore the fear of the people and if the tusker is not relocated within a week, it will be transferred to Parambikulam wildlife sanctuary.

The HC stated, "It is up to the State Government to decide where the elephant should be relocated. Places other than Parambikulam can also be considered. Catching an elephant and putting it in a cage is not the solution."

Meanwhile, Nenmara MLA K Babu has opposed the transfer of 'Arikomban' to Parambikulam.

The court was hearing a review petition filed by MLA Babu, who is also the Chairman of Janakeeya Samithi which has filed the plea.

The court also directed the State Government that the elephant should be monitored 24 hours a day.

The court also accused the people's representatives of misleading the people.

The case will be heard again on April 19.

The review petition submitted, "The Committee of Experts (CoE), that had been constituted by the High Court to advise it on matters relating to Human-Elephant conflicts, and had also been directed to submit a report striking a balance between the conflicting interests of the residents of the locality and the animal in question, had suggested the location only on the basis of the opinion of residents of Chinakkanal and their representatives of the local bodies in that area. The CoE had not sought the opinion of the residents of Parambikulam, where the elephant was proposed to be shifted. The CoE has not taken into consideration the details of the human-animal conflicts in previous years which occurred in the Palakkad District. The people in the locality are living in constant fear of attack from animals including elephants and the translocation of Arikomban, would further add to their woes. The CoE had not assessed all the possible risk factors including the threat to civilian life while making its recommendation."



"As per Guidelines for Management of Human Elephant Conflict issued by the Inspector General of Forest, Government of India, Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change, the site of release/relocation should be at a sufficient distance of 200-300 kms or greater so that it would be unlikely for the animal to get accustomed to the new place, and also to prevent any attempt to go back to its place of capture. The recommendation of the CoE lacks coherence since both Parambikulam and Idukki are well-connected forests and the human trekking route from the Parambikulam dam site to Chinnakanal village is approximately 158 kms. The elephant enroute would find easier and even shorter routes to return to the original site of capture. Instead of translocation, the CoE ought to have recommended captivity of the animal, particularly considering that the tusker has already killed 7 persons and destroyed 31 buildings in the past 3 months. The CoE had not considered relevant inputs from the Report of the Karnataka Elephant Task Force while making its recommendation," it added.

"The translocation of the tusker, on the basis of a report submitted by the CoE, without gathering the opinion of the residents of the proposed locality for translocation and without considering the inputs referred above, would tantamount to violation of the Right to life guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution of India," it further stated.

On April 5, the Kerala High Court ordered to shift 'Arikomban', the wild tusker which is roaming around Chinnakkanal in Idukki district and causing damages there to Parambikulam wildlife sanctuary in Palakkad district.

The order of the High Court is based on the recommendation of the CoE.

The court said, "The elephant should be captured and transferred, and there should be no fireworks or selfies when capturing."

The court directed that revenue, police and fire departments should provide necessary assistance for the capture and there should be no celebrations through social media.

Earlier the High Court constituted an expert committee to give its opinion on the matter of catching and releasing Arikomban.

High Court had earlier rejected the plea of the Forest Department to tranquillize and capture the elephant, Arikomban.

Arikomban, which got its name from its love for 'ari' (rice) and 'komban' means tusker, has damaged several houses and ration shops in Chinnakanal and Munnar areas at Idukki in the past few years.

In order to lure Arikomban for tranquilising, a dummy ration shop is getting ready near the Cement Palam at Chinnakanal.

A house which was earlier damaged by Arikomban will be rearranged as the ration shop. Various groceries and rice will be stored inside it. (ANI)

