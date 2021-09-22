Kerala HC directs police to ensure protection of COVID-19 warriors

Kochi (Kerala) [India], September 22 (ANI): The Kerala High Court on Wednesday directed the police to ensure that the lives of COVID-19 warriors are protected.

The direction was issued by citing an attack against a woman health worker on Monday in Alappuzha district by two bike-borne assailants when she was returning home after her duty.



When the Government pleader said that the incident was an isolated one, the Division Bench of Justice Devan Ramachandran and Kauser Edappagath replied, "We are not taking it as an isolated issue. We are taking note of it as the issue will have larger ramifications for the future. Time has come to put a stop to it. There are several such brave ladies on the road after dark returning back from their duty. If there are anti-social elements regularly tracking their time and movements, then it is a case that causes us grave concern."

The Bench added, "We know that this is a pure law and order issue. But, where COVID-19 warriors and their services are concerned, society has the duty to ensure they are protected and kept away from harm. Obviously, the police now should pull up their socks and ensure that the lives of all our COVID-19 warriors are protected."

The Kerala Government informed the Court that an FIR has been lodged in connection with the incident. (ANI)

