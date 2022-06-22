Kerala HC directs Road Transport Corporation to pay staff salaries on 5th of every month

Kochi (Kerala) [India], June 21 (ANI): Kerala High Court (HC) has issued an interim order directing the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) to pay salaries to its employees on the 5th of every month. Court has also asked the state government to ensure that this is followed.

Court also made it clear that this month's salary should be given by July 5. The court also said that a high-level audit is required in KSRTC.



At the same time, KSRTC informed the court that if it earns at least Rs 8 crore a day, things will go smoothly.

This is on a plea moved by the KSRTC employees alleging that they are not being paid salary promptly.

Earlier the Court took exception to this situation while finding it to be a serious predicament if found to be true and asked KSRTC to explain how it plans to become self-reliant and take care of its employees. (ANI)

