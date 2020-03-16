Kerala HC directs state govt to arrest six accused in Walayar case

Kochi (Kerala) [India], Mar 16 (ANI): The Kerala High Court has directed the state government to arrest the six accused in the Walayar case, who were acquitted by the lower court.

The court said that the accused should be arrested and produced before the trial court and should be released on bail.

The court ordered this on an appeal filed by the Kerala Government against the acquittal of accused. According to the appeal, the government asked the court for further investigation and re-trial of the case.

The case pertains to two minor Dalit girls, who were found hanging inside their one-room home in border district of Walayar in Palakkad district in 2017.

The post-mortem examinations had confirmed that the minors were subjected to sexual assault before their deaths. (ANI)

