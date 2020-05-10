Kerala HC directs state govt to issue emergency passes for stranded Keralites at Walayar border

Kochi (Kerala) [India], May 10 (ANI): The Kerala High Court has directed the State Government to issue emergency passes for the Keralites who were denied permission to enter the state at the Walayar border yesterday.

A division bench comprising of Justice Shaji P Chaly and Justice MR Anitha, in a special sitting, passed an interim order on this matter.

The order states: ''Pregnant women and children should be given priority when issuing an emergency pass. This order has been issued only for those who were denied permission to enter the state at the Walayar border yesterday. Others should not attempt to cross the border without a pass."

"The court cannot waive the lockdown restrictions. Therefore, everyone should co-operate with the regulations. There are some guidelines from the central and state governments regarding the prevention of disease. The court has jurisdiction to intervene, to change or reduce it," it further read.

Hundreds of Keralites including women and children who reached border check posts of Walayar in Palakkad from other states were not allowed to enter Kerala yesterday, citing that they are not carrying the mandatory passes issued by Kerala government. (ANI)

