Kerala HC dismisses Dileep's plea demanding separate trial in actress assault case

Kochi (Kerala) [India], Mar 9 (ANI): The Kerala High Court on Monday dismissed Malayalam actor Dileep's plea demanding a separate trial in connection with the threat he allegedly received from Pulsar Suni, one of the accused in the actress assault case.

In his plea, Dileep stated that to consider his case with the actress assault case is a misuse of the law. The court dismissed the plea stating that there is no need to consider these cases as separate.

This came a few months after the Supreme Court allowed Dileep to access the memory card of an alleged assault of a noted south Indian actress, in which he was a key accused.

Dileep is an accused in the 2017 actress attack case and had approached the top court seeking access to a memory card that contains the images of the crime. Through his plea, Dileep sought a copy of the digital evidence of the alleged assault.

The actor was not named in the original chargesheet and was framed as an afterthought by actress, Dileep's counsel contended while claiming he has no connection with the crime.

As per the police complaint, the conspiracy to abduct and assault the actress in a moving car was hatched by Dileep.

The actress, who has worked in Tamil and Telugu films, was abducted and allegedly molested inside her car by a group of men, who had forced their way into the vehicle on the night of February 17, 2017. She later escaped. (ANI)

