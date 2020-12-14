Kerala HC dismisses Ebrahim Kunju's bail plea in Palarivattom scam case

Kochi (Kerala) [India], December 14 (ANI): The Kerala High Court on Monday dismissed the bail plea of former PWD minister and Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) MLA VK Ebrahim Kunju in connection with the Palarivattom flyover scam case.

A single-judge bench of Justice PV Kunhikrishnan dismisses the plea but granted him the liberty to move a fresh bail plea once he is discharged from the hospital and shifted to jail.



Kunju, who is in judicial custody, is currently admitted to a private hospital.

Last month, a vigilance court in Kochi had refused to grant custody of VK Ebrahim Kunju to the Vigilance Bureau in the Palarivattom flyover scam case due to his medical condition.

Kunju is accused in connection with a scam related to the Palarivattom flyover, which was inaugurated in October 2016 and closed for traffic merely three years later after flaws were detected in the same in July 2017. (ANI)

