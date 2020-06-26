Kerala HC dismisses plea seeking removal of SWC chief

Kochi (Kerala) [India], June 26 (ANI): Kerala High Court on Friday dismissed a petition seeking directions to remove Kerala State Women's Commission chairperson MC Josephine from her post over her alleged remark that her party, CPIM, was working as both a court and a police station.

A single-judge bench of Justice Anu Sivaraman said that those who have a complaint about the Women's Commission should contact the appropriate forum.

Mahila Congress state president Lathika Subhash had moved a petition in the high court seeking directions for the removal of Josephine over her alleged remark. (ANI)