Kerala HC extends stay on state government's embargo on PwC

Kochi (Kerala) [India], January 7 (ANI): Kerala High Court on Thursday extended its interim stay on the state government's two-year embargo on consultancy firm Pricewaterhouse Coopers (PwC) from participation in the government's Electricity and Technology Department projects.

A single-judge bench of Justice PV Asha issued an extension of stay to the firm for one month.

The High Court will hear the case again on February 3.



The government contract with PwC was terminated on November last year for an alleged failure on the part of the company ensuring due diligence in the deployment of resources.

PwC allegedly failed to undertake background checks when appointing a person for the Kerala Space Park Project.

The allegation was related to one of the accused in the Kerala Gold Smuggling case, Swapna Suresh, who was an employee of PwC, and worked on the project. (ANI)

