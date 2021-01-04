Kerala HC grants bail to MLA MC Kamaruddin on fashion gold investment scam

Kochi (Kerala) [India], January 4 (ANI): Kerala High Court granted bail on Monday to Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) MLA MC Kamaruddin in connection with the three cases registered against him in the fashion gold jewellery investment scam.



The police have arrested him in 85 cases.

The court made it clear that the accused shall not enter the jurisdiction of police stations concerned. Kamaruddin should pay Rs 1 lakh each and two solvent sureties for the like sum.

He is currently in judicial custody. (ANI)

