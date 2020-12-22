Kerala HC grants bail to owner of construction firm in Palarivatoom flyover scam case

Kochi (Kerala) [India], December 22 (ANI): Kerala High Court on Tuesday granted bail to BV Nagesh, who was arrested by the Vigilance Bureau of the state government in the Palarivattom flyover scam case on November 18.

Vigilance Bureau informed the Court that it has no objection on the grant of bail to Nagesh.

Nagesh is the owner of Nagesh Consultancy, the company that was entrusted with the construction of Palarivattom flyover in Ernakulam district.



The Kerala High Court on December 14 had dismissed the bail plea of the former Public Works Department (PWD) minister and Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) MLA Kunju in connection with the Palarivattom flyover scam case.

A single-judge bench of Justice PV Kunhikrishnan had dismissed the plea but granted him the liberty to move a fresh bail plea once he is discharged from the hospital and shifted to jail.

Kunju, who is in judicial custody, is currently admitted to a private hospital.

Last month, a vigilance court in Kochi had refused to grant custody of Kunju to the Vigilance Bureau in the Palarivattom flyover scam case due to his medical condition.

Kunju is accused in connection with a scam related to the Palarivattom flyover, which was inaugurated in October 2016 and closed for traffic merely three years later after flaws were detected in the same in July 2017. (ANI)

