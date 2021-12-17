Kerala HC issues notice to State Governor over re-appointment of VC in Kannur University

Kochi (Kerala) [India], December 17 (ANI): Kerala High Court on Friday issued notices to all respondents including Kerala Governor Arif Muhammad Khan in an appeal challenging the re-appointment of Dr Gopinath Ravindran as Vice-Chancellor of Kannur University.

Division Bench headed by Chief Justice S Manikumar admitted the appeal.

The appeal was filed by Dr Premchandran Keezhoth, the senate member of the Kannur University, and Adv Shino P Jose, the academic council member of the University.

They contended that the appointment was against university law and further appointments should not be allowed. They also argued that the Vice-Chancellor's age is above 60 and the term of appointment has not been extended, but the reappointment has taken place by violating UGC norms. They also sought an interim stay of the re-appointment.



On Wednesday, a Single Bench of the Kerala High Court dismissed a petition challenging the re-appointment.

Earlier this week, a letter from Kerala Higher Education Minister R Bindu was out which recommended the re-appointment of Dr Gopinath Ravindran as Kannur University Vice-Chancellor.

In the letter dated November 22, 2021, to the Governor, she had recommended Dr Gopinath

Ravindran may be allowed to continue for another term as Vice-Chancellor and to cancel the notification dated October 27 this year appointing a Search-cum-Selection committee for identifying the person to be appointed as Vice-Chancellor.

In another letter dated November 22' 2021, the higher education minister has mentioned that steps have been taken to withdraw notification inviting applications to select a Vice Chancellor for Kannur University. (ANI)

