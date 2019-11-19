Kerala: HC makes helmets mandatory for two-wheeler riders, pillions

Kochi (Kerala) [India], Nov 19 (ANI): The Kerala High Court on Tuesday made helmets mandatory for two-wheeler riders and pillions.

Helmet is mandatory for everyone over the age of four. The Kerala government said it was preparing a new circular in accordance with the central law and would issue a notification regarding the same soon.

The High Court said the notification should be made public in the media and movie theaters.

The bench, headed by Chief Justice of Kerala High Court, observed that the new amendment to the Central Motor Vehicle Act, which is mandatory for all motorists over the age of four, is mandatory on August 9.

Kerala High Court was hearing a plea from TU Raveendran who hails from Palluruthy, Kochi and advocate Joseph Roney Jose. (ANI)

