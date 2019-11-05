Kerala HC orders burial of bodies of Naxals killed in Palakkad

Kochi (Kerala) [India], Nov 5 (ANI): The Kerala High Court on Tuesday ordered to bury the bodies of two Naxals who were killed in Palakkad district last week.

The case will be considered again on November 8. The Naxals were killed by the Thunderbolt squad of anti-Naxal police team during a combat operation in Manjakatti hills of Palakkad district a few days ago.

Relatives of the Naxals moved a petition in the Kerala High Court earlier today challenging an order of the Palakkad Sessions Judge's which had allowed the police to cremate their bodies.

They asserted that the lower court's order for the burial was "unlawful" and sought proper investigation to be conducted into the matter. (ANI)

