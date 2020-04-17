Kerala HC orders release of vehicles seized for COVID-19 lockdown violation

Kochi (Kerala) [India], April 17 (ANI): Kerala High Court on Friday passed a general order directing the release of all vehicles seized by the police for alleged violations of COVID-19 lockdown guidelines.

The High Court ordered the release of vehicles on the owner executing a personal bond and on depositing copies of the license, RC book, and insurance certificate before the concerned SHO.

The owner should undertake to produce the vehicle as and when directed and pay Rs 1,000 for two-wheelers and auto-rickshaws, Rs 2,000 for light motor vehicles, Rs 4,000 for stage carriage, contract carriages, medium goods vehicle and Rs 5,000 for heavy goods vehicles.

Earlier this month, Kerala Police had informed that around a thousand vehicles were seized across the state for violating the lockdown.

This comes as the lockdown, which was earlier scheduled to end on April 14, was extended till May 3 in a bid to prevent the spread of coronavirus. (ANI)

