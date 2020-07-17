Kerala HC pulls up Crime Branch over Karakonam medical college scam probe

Kochi (Kerala) [India], July 17 (ANI): The Kerala High Court on Friday pulled up the Crime Branch of Kerala Police over lack of action against the main accused in connection with the probe related to the alleged admission scam in Karakonam's Dr. Somervell Memorial CSI Medical College.

"Why is there no investigation against the giant sharks? The Crime Branch is only behind the employees. The lack of action against the main defendants is worrying. One to three accused should be investigated," a bench of Justice PV Kunhikrishnan observed.

The High Court also directed the Crime Branch to inform the court about the progress in the investigation within ten days.

College director Bennet Abraham, controller Dharmmaraj, and CSI Moderator Bishop A Dharmmaraj Rasalam are accused in the case.

The High Court had in February this year ordered a Crime Branch probe into the complaints that the management of the medical college had cheated several people and collected huge sums.

The directions in February had come on a batch of petitions from the parents of some students alleging that the management of the medical college cheated several people and collected huge sums by offering admission at the medical college.

However, the college authorities failed to give admissions to the students as promised and did not give the money back, the parents had submitted before the court. (ANI)

