Kerala HC refuses interim relief on plea seeking relaxation of public transport restrictions

Kochi (Kerala) [India], May 12 (ANI): Kerala High Court on Tuesday refused to grant any interim relief on a plea seeking relaxation of public transport restrictions in the state amid the ongoing coronavirus-induced lockdown.

"All have different opinions about this situation of COVID-19 management. Should we not trust the administration? They appear to be doing a good job," said a bench of Justice Anu Sivaraman and Justice MR Anitha and adjourned the matter to May 18.

The petitioner's counsel today told the court that while the Central government guidelines allowed for allied relaxations, the State guidelines were more restrictive on the matter.

The plea sought relaxations in the plying of public transport in Kerala for the benefit of persons without private vehicles, especially with respect to allowing autorickshaws and for emergency purposes.

The court asked ask whether public transport was being provided in emergency purposes, to which the petitioner's counsel disputed the readily availability of such trasnport facilities.

Additional advocate general Ranjith Thampan, appearing for Kerala government, told the court that the state is taking steps to assist the transport of persons in emergency purposes.

"Persons who seek to travel for emergency purposes can approach the local authorities for the purpose so that transport assistance may be provided," Thampan told the court. (ANI)

