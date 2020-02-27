Kerala HC refuses to grant more time to implement its order in Kothamangalam church dispute case

Kochi (Kerala) [India], Feb 27 (ANI): Kerala High Court on Thursday refused to grant more time to implement its order in the Kothamangalam church dispute case, in which it had directed the state government to hand over the control of St Thomas Church in Eranakulam district to the Orthodox faction.

A division bench of the High Court said that it knows how to implement the order and would send down the army if necessary.

"The government should make clear what action it will take when the case is reconsidering on Monday," the bench said.

The court, while considering a petition filed by the state government against the single bench verdict, said that more time could not be given to implementing the order.

Amid a legal battle between Jacobite and Orthodox factions, Kerala High Court had, in December, directed the state government to take over the St Thomas Church at Kothamangalam in Eranakulam district and give control of the same to the Orthodox faction.

The earlier High Court decision had come on a plea seeking implementation of 2017 Supreme Court verdict which had ordered handing over more than 1,000 parishes and churches of the Malankara Church to the Orthodox faction.

The plea, filed by Vicar of Orthodox church, alleged that this was not done. (ANI)

