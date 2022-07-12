Kerala HC rejects bail plea of SFI leader in attempt to murder case

Kochi (Kerala) [India], July 12 (ANI): The Kerala High Court has dismissed the bail petition of the state secretary of the Students' Federation of India, the student wing of CPIM, PM Arsho in connection with many cases including an attempt to murder.

On June 12, Kerala Police arrested him in this matter and also for violating the bail conditions following which he was remanded to 14-day judicial custody.

SFI workers felicitated PM Arsho by raising slogans and putting garlands just before entering the sub-jail in Kakkanad district. He was felicitated when the police brought him to the sub-jail.



The Kerala High Court had cancelled the bail of Arsho in connection with an attempt to murder case observing that he was involved in the 12 cases during the bail period. The case against the leader was registered in 2018.

He was arrested for a case registered under sections 308, 355, 323, 324, 506, and 427 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for allegedly attacking a student.

Arsho was involved in 12 cases after obtaining bail in the murder attempt case. Observing this, a Single Bench of Justice Sunil Thomas issued an order cancelling his bail in February this year.

The court also asked the police to arrest him immediately. But police submitted in the High Court that he was absconding. (ANI)

