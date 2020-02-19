Kerala HC rejects plea for CBI probe into CAG report on state Home Department

Kochi(Kerala) [India], Feb 19 (ANI): The Kerala High Court on Wednesday rejected a plea seeking CBI probe into the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) report against the Kerala Home Department.

George Vattukulam, a resident of Thrissur, had filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) demanding a CBI investigation into the CAG report against the state Home Department.

The petitioner had alleged in the court that "the loss of arms and ammunition from the Special Armed Forces Battalion was a serious issue, having implications on national security".

The CAG report had found that 25 rifles and 12,061 live cartridges were "missing" from the possession of Kerala's Special Armed Police Battalion (SAPB). (ANI)

