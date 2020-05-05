Kerala HC releases schedule for sitting of summer vacation benches

Kochi (Kerala) [India], May 5 (ANI): Kerala High Court has released a broad schedule for the sitting of summer vacation benches, which will hear through video conferencing urgent and some other pending cases.

Last month, the High Court had announced that it will sit through the midsummer vacation, 2020 to hear urgent cases via video conferencing.

The Registrar General, in a notification on Monday, said that it has been intimated that all pending cases "ripe for hearing" will be taken up during the vacation period. However, cases involving private parties will only be taken up with the consent of all such parties.

The decision has been taken after consulting the Advocate General and the President of the Kerala High Court Advocates' Association, it said.

"A Division Bench of Justice K Vinod Chandran and Justice VG Arun will hold sitting from May 6, 2020, to May 15, 2020, and will take up O.PS/W.PS (C):-CAT & KAT, W.AS-Labour, W.AS-Service (not mentioned elsewhere) and specifically ordered cases," the notification said.

"A Division Bench of Justice A Hariprasad and Justice N Anil Kumar will hold sitting from May 11, 2020, onwards in Court 1B and take up Crl.A. 567/2014 and connected cases and take up DB criminal matters (including offences against women & children) and specifically ordered cases and stay extension petitions in the above matters from May 18, 2020, onwards," it added.

It said that the counsels who want to get their cases listed during the vacation period can send a memo, in the prescribed format, to the Registrar (Judicial) by e-mail. (ANI)

