Kerala HC seeks Centre's response on plea seeking ban on 'The Kerala Story'

Kochi (Kerala) [India], May 2 (ANI): Kerala High Court on Tuesday sought the response of the central government and the producers of the film 'The Kerala Story' on a plea seeking a stay on the film.

A division bench comprising Justices N Nagaresh and Mohammed Nias CP posted the plea for further consideration. The court enquired whether the matter was pending before the Supreme Court. The bench stated that if the matter is pending before the Apex Court, it would not be right for the High Court to interfere.

The plea was moved by Advocate Anoop VR, who is also the state office bearer of an NGO by the name of Rajiv Gandhi Study Circle.



The petitioner sought the removal of all incorrect and unverified statements and scenes derogatory to the Muslim community and to the State of Kerala, from the film as it is now intended to be showcased.

The petitioner contended that, "they say that it is inspired by true stories, which will give an indication that in Kerala, massive conversions are taking place. This is something which diminishes the dignity of the State and people as a whole. It is an insult. The teaser is inseparable from the film and hence it cannot be said that no one has seen the film. The State of Kerala is known for its communal harmony and secular outlook."

"The release of the movie will only disrupt and destroy the secular fabric of the State. The movie deliberately paints the State of Kerala in a negative light. A mere perusal of the teaser and trailer will substantiate the fact that the movie has the proclivity and potentiality to disturb public order, decency and morality, particularly women and the Muslim community," the plea stated.

The petitioner also contended that, "the film paints Kerala in a negative light and that the release of the movie will hurt the religious sentiments of the Muslim community and destroy the secular fabric of the state."

The sole purpose of releasing the movie is to spread hate propaganda and to create a negative impact on the Muslim community, specifically in Kerala, and the general public. The present movie and all associated materials, including the teaser and the trailer constitute hate speech against the Muslim community. Moreover, since the title of the movie itself contains the name of the state ie `The Kerala Story', the movie results in spreading hate propaganda against the State, the plea stated. (ANI)

