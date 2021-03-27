Kerala HC seeks EC's view on plea by ex-Minister against Commission's decision to put polls for 3 Rajya Sabha seats on hold

Kochi (Kerala) [India], March 26 (ANI): Kerala High Court on Friday sought the view of the Election Commission (EC) on the petition of CPIM leader and former Kerala Minister S Sharma against EC's decision to put the elections to three Rajya Sabha seats on hold.



The Court asked the EC to submit its view on Monday.

