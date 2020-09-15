The High Court of Kerala
The High Court of Kerala

Kerala HC seeks report from State Govt on recent protests amid COVID-19 restrictions

ANI | Updated: Sep 15, 2020 06:08 IST


Kochi (Kerala) [India], September 15 (ANI): Kerala High Court on Monday sought a report from the state government on the recent protests that took place in the state amid COVID-19 restrictions.
The Court will hear the case next on Friday. Earlier Kerala High Court had imposed a complete ban on all protests in public places until July 31. Later, it extended the ban until August 31.

The division bench comprising Chief Justice S Manikumar and Justice Shaji P Chaly asked whether Unlock 4 guidelines allow gatherings up to 100 people by wearing masks and by maintaining social distancing.
Court asked this while considering a batch of petitions alleging violation of lockdown restrictions by protestors across the state.
State govt submitted that the new guidelines will come into force only on September 21. (ANI)

Loading...
iocl
iocl