Kerala HC seeks response from Centre on repatriating Nimisha Fathima living in Afghanistan prison

Kochi (Kerala) [India], July 26 (ANI): The Kerala High Court has on Monday sought the view of the Central government on a petition filed on July 16, 2021, by the mother of Nimisha Fathima who is in Afghanistan prison following the killing of her Islamic State (IS) fighter husband in an attack.



A single Bench of Justice PB Suresh Kumar while considering the petition filed by Fathima's mother Bindu K has sought a response from the Centre in this regard. Fatima's mother has demanded the repatriation of her daughter and four-year-old granddaughter, said the court.

The petition alleged, "not repatriating Nimisha and her child amounts to a violation of the fundamental right to life and denial of the right to education to the kid. The petitioner has been running from pillar to post since 2015 but has failed to receive any support from the central and state governments. None of the media reports which say they have been detained in the prison has been denounced or countered by the Indian authorities. The return of them shall not pose a threat to the security or sovereignty of India since after the repatriation they can be rehabilitated and reintegrated into society under the watchful eyes of human rights organizations."

Earlier, the High Court had refused to entertain a Habeas Corpus plea of Bindu seeking repatriation of Nimisha Fathima citing technical issues. (ANI)

