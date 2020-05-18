Kerala HC seeks response on conducting Bar Council enrolments via video conferencing

Kochi (Kerala) [India], May 18 (ANI): Kerala High Court on Monday sought the response of the Bar Council of Kerala on whether Bar Council enrolments should be conducted via video conferencing in view of the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown.

A Bench of Justice Anu Sivaraman, while hearing a plea raising grievance over the fact that Bar Council enrolment has been indefinitely postponed as the COVID-19 lockdown continues, sought the council's response on the matter.

The court slated the matter for further hearing next week after the Bar Council of Kerala sought time to respond on the proposal.

During the hearing on the matter, Justice Sivaraman orally asked what could be done in the present situation. "You suggest an enrolment by video conferencing?" she asked.

Advocate S Sujin, appearing for the petitioner, said that this is possible. "It is possible. I would suggest it," Sujin said. (ANI)

