Kerala HC sets aside bail granted to Thwaha Fasal in UAPA case over alleged Maoist links

Kochi (Kerala) [India], January 4 (ANI): The Kerala High Court on Monday set aside the order passed by Special NIA Court Kochi granting bail to Thwaha Fasal in a UAPA case for alleged Maoist links.

The High Court however has not canceled the bail granted to Allan Shuhaib, who was also arrested along with Thwaha in November 2019.

A division bench comprising Justices A Hariprasad and K Haripal allowed the appeal filed by the National Investigation Agency against the September 9 order passed by Special NIA Court, Kochi, granting bail to Thwaha, student of journalism.



The High Court said that it was not interfering with the bail granted to Allan Shuhaib at the moment, considering his young age and also different degree of involvement.

The High Court has directed Thwaha to surrender before the trial court. It has also given a direction to the NIA Court to complete the trial within one year.

Thwaha Fasal and Allan Shuhaib were arrested by the Kerala police in November 2019 under the UAPA alleging that they were supporting proscribed Maoist groups, which have been declared as terrorist organizations. The NIA took over the case later. (ANI)

