Kerala HC stays e-auction of car by bank as owner stranded in Bangalore

Kochi (Kerala) [India], April 7 (ANI): Kerala High Court on Tuesday stayed the e-auction of a car by a bank after hearing a petition filed by the owner of the vehicle.

The petitioner told the court that he was stranded in Bangalore due to the lockdown and that he would pay the money once he is able to come down.

The High Court issued a notice via e-mail and adjourned the matter to April 21. (ANI)

