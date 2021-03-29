Kerala HC stays EC order preventing distribution of food aid by state govt

Kochi (Kerala) [India], March 29 (ANI): Kerala High Court on Monday stayed the order of the State Election Commission preventing the distribution of food kits and rice by the government.



The also Court warned the state government saying it can't use the free rice scheme for campaigning.

Earlier the Election Commission stopped the distribution of food kits by the state government citing the violation of the model code of conduct.

Commission took this decision after Congress approached the commission seeking to stop the distribution. (ANI)

