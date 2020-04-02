Kerala HC stays state govt order allowing liquor supply to those suffering from withdrawal syndrome

Kochi (Kerala) [India], April 2 (ANI): The Kerala High Court has stayed the state government's order that permits state Excise Department to allow the supply of alcohol to a person on production of a medical certificate that he/she is suffering from Alcohol Withdrawal Syndrome (AWS).

The stay on the order is for a period of three weeks.

A bench comprising Justices A K Jayasankaran Nambiar and Shaji P Chaly passed the interim order on petitions filed by Congress MP TN Prathapan, Indian Medical Association (IMA) and Kerala Government Medical Officers Association (KGMOA).

"How can alcohol withdrawal syndrome be treated with alcohol itself?" Justice Nambiar asked State Attorney K V Sohan.

"We are concerned that the state government has taken a unilateral decision to administer more alcohol to persons suffering from alcohol withdrawal syndrome. This is disturbing. This is a recipe for disaster," Justice Nambiar remarked.

"No document in medical literature supports such a prescription of alcohol to persons with the syndrome," the judge added.

With suicide cases being reported from various parts of the state after liquor sales were stopped in Kerala following the lockdown, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had directed the Excise Department to provide liquor to those with a prescription from a doctor.

The move had come after many reportedly showed acute withdrawal symptoms and suicide cases were reported in the state.

Prime Minister had announced a 21-day lockdown as a measure to prevent the spread of coronavirus. (ANI)

