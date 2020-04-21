Kerala HC takes suo moto notice on Periyar river water quality, seeks report

Kochi (Kerala) [India], April 21 (ANI): Kerala High Court on Tuesday took suo moto notice of news reports about deteriorating water quality of Periyar river and sought reports from State Pollution Control Board and Water Authority.

A Divison Bench headed by Justice Devan Ramachandran sought a report on the matter and posted it for hearing on April 24.

"We want to know how this happened, we want to know the truth of this," the court observed.

Earlier, there were news reports that the water of the river had turned black at some isolated places. (ANI)

