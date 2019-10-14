Representative image
Representative image

Kerala: Head of investigation team probing Palarivattom bridge scam replaced

ANI | Updated: Oct 14, 2019 16:07 IST

Ernakulam (Kerala) [India], Oct 14 (ANI): The head of the investigation team which is probing the Palarivattom bridge scam was replaced on Monday by the vigilance authorities in the state.
Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Shyam Kumar of Vigilance's Thiruvananthapuram Special Investigation Unit has been appointed as the head of the investigation team. He replaces DSP Ashok Kumar.
The Vigilance Director Anil Kant's action follows the revelation that the probe in the Palarivattom bridge scam is moving slowly after the first arrest.
Former Public Works Department Secretary TO Suraj was arrested by Vigilance department on August 30.
The Vigilance Department had last month informed the High Court of Kerala that there would be more arrests in the scam.
The Vigilance Director found that despite strong evidence against former minister Ibrahim Kunju, no action was taken by Kumar for two months. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 16:24 IST

Andhra police conducts raids, seizes banned tobacco products...

Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 14 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh police on Sunday conducted a raid and seized banned tobacco products and cigarettes worth Rs 5.4 lakh from Kanchikacherla village of Krishna district in Andhra Pradesh.

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 16:12 IST

ED seeks permission to arrest P Chidambaram in INX Media case

New Delhi [India], Oct 14 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday sought permission from a Delhi court to arrest P Chidambaram and interrogate him in custody in connection with INX Media money-laundering case.

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 16:05 IST

Police in Andhra Pradesh acting under legal purview, not on...

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 14 (ANI): The police in the state are acting under the legal purview and not on behalf of the ruling party, said Andhra Pradesh Police Officers Association (APPOA) president Janugula Srinivas Rao here on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 16:02 IST

Kerala: India's first visually impaired woman IAS officer takes...

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Oct 14 (ANI): Pranjal Patil, India's first visually challenged woman IAS officer on Monday took charge as Sub-Collector of Thiruvananthapuram.

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 16:00 IST

Man who committed suicide in Buldhana was not a farmer: Police

Buldhana (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 14 (ANI): Police have said that the man who committed suicide here on Sunday was not a farmer.

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 15:59 IST

Delhi air quality remains 'poor' for 5th consecutive day

New Delhi [India], Oct 14 (ANI): Air quality in Delhi remained poor for the fifth consecutive day on Monday with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) docking at 280 which is towards the upper end of 'poor' category.

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 15:42 IST

Rahul a failed leader, needs to be ignored: BJP secretary Sunil Deodhar

New Delhi [India], Oct 14 (ANI): The BJP on Monday hit back at Rahul Gandhi for accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of diverting public attention from real issues, saying the former Congress president was a failed leader and needed to be ignored.

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 15:42 IST

HAL workers launch countrywide indefinite strike over wage revision

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Oct 14 (ANI): All India Hindustan Aeronautics Limited Trade Unions Co-ordination Committee (ALHALTUCC) on Monday started its indefinite strike for 'fair and early settlement of wage revision of the employees'.

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 15:36 IST

Welcome India's position on military offensive by Turkey: Syria

New Delhi [India], Oct 14 (ANI): Syria on Monday welcomed India's position on the military offensive by Turkey saying it appreciates New Delhi's stand on the issue.

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 15:29 IST

Bihar: CM Nitish Kumar calls for a meeting on Patna floods, no...

Patna (Bihar) [India], Oct 14 (ANI): Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has called a high-level meeting, excluding any Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP or MLA, to discuss the situation in Patna after the flood at 4 pm on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 15:28 IST

Fire breaks out at Mumbai commercial building

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 14 (ANI): A fire broke out at a Peninsula Business park at Vira Desai road in Andheri Mumbai on Monday afternoon.

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 15:23 IST

USD 58 billion investment is expected in India's oil...

New Delhi (India), Oct 14 (ANI): Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday said that US dollar 58 billion investment is expected in India's oil exploration and production sector in next two years, while US dollar 60 billion has already been invested to create a gas-based

Read More
iocl