Kerala: Head of investigation team probing Palarivattom bridge scam replaced

Ernakulam (Kerala) [India], Oct 14 (ANI): The head of the investigation team which is probing the Palarivattom bridge scam was replaced on Monday by the vigilance authorities in the state.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Shyam Kumar of Vigilance's Thiruvananthapuram Special Investigation Unit has been appointed as the head of the investigation team. He replaces DSP Ashok Kumar.

The Vigilance Director Anil Kant's action follows the revelation that the probe in the Palarivattom bridge scam is moving slowly after the first arrest.

Former Public Works Department Secretary TO Suraj was arrested by Vigilance department on August 30.

The Vigilance Department had last month informed the High Court of Kerala that there would be more arrests in the scam.

The Vigilance Director found that despite strong evidence against former minister Ibrahim Kunju, no action was taken by Kumar for two months. (ANI)

