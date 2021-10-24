Kerala Health Minister orders probe in 'missing child' case of CPI-M leader's daughter

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], October 23 (ANI): Following the allegation of a CPI-M leader's daughter against her father of 'forcibly' taking away her son and giving it to the adoption centre, Kerala Health Minister Veena George on Saturday directed a probe regarding the matter.

Speaking to ANI, George said, "I have asked the principal secretary to submit a detailed report. The procedure will be under the supervision of the family court. After consulting legal experts, the state adoption agency has filed a petition before the court. Through the petition, we have tried to inform the court about the present situation."

Anupama S Chandran, daughter of CPI-M leader Jayachandran had alleged that her parents had taken away her three-day-old son a year ago and had filed a police complaint at the local police station in Thiruvananthapuram.



Anupama staged a protest in front of the Kerala Secretariat on Saturday demanding to return her 'missing' son. Along with Anupama, her husband Ajith also protested outside the Secretariat.



Anupama alleged that because her father holds an influential position in the CPI-M, she has been denied justice. She further alleged that she approached the local police station, DGP, child welfare committee and party leaders but justice was not delivered.

She said, "I am not protesting against any political party or under any party's banner. My husband and I are here for our rights. We did not get support from the local police station, Child Welfare Committee (CWC) or council for child welfare. So we are staging protesting to seek justice."

As the issue became controversial, Kerala health minister Veena George ordered the women and child development department to investigate the matter. (ANI)

