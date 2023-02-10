Kerala Health Minister Veena George meets Former CM Oommen Chandy

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], February 10 (ANI): Former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy was admitted to Noorul Islam Institute of Medical Science and Research Foundation, also known as NIMS Hospital, Neyyattinkara on February 7 Monday night.

Health minister Veena George visited him at the hospital on Friday.



"As directed by CM Pinarayi Vijayan, I visited former CM Ommen Chandy at the hospital. CM called Ommen Chandy's son yesterday and met his daughter & doctors. A medical board, chaired by Dr Manju, formed at the hospital will take care of his treatment," said Kerala Health Minister Veena George while speaking to ANI.

Chandy's son Chandy Oommen had stated in his Facebook post that he was diagnosed with a slight beginning of pneumonia and admitted to the hospital due to a high fever.

He also thanked CM Pinarayi Vijayan for calling and enquiring about Ommen Chandy's health. He also stated that CM offered to send the health minister to the hospital. (ANI)

