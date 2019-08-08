Kerala: Heavy rains create flood-like situation in Idukki district

Idukki (Kerala) [India], Aug 08 (ANI): Heavy downpour in Kerala has triggered a flood-like situation in the Idukki district on Thursday.

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has said it has deployed its five teams to carry out rescue operations in the state.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday said that heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls at isolated places over West Madhya Pradesh, East Rajasthan, Madhya Maharashtra, Kerala and Mahe and South Interior Karnataka.

Earlier in the day, Kerala Disaster Management Authority had issued a 'Red Alert' warning for Idukki, Malappuram and Kozhikode districts for the next 24 hours.

In addition, all schools and colleges in Malappuram and Wayanad districts will remain closed.

Meanwhile, 'Orange Alert' warnings were issued for Idukki, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad and Kasargod districts for Friday.

For Saturday, two districts- Idukki and Kozhikode have been issued 'Orange Alert' warnings.

Indian Meteorological Department on Wednesday had predicted 'Fairly widespread' to 'widespread rainfall' with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall in the state of Kerala for the next three days.

'Red Alert' warning denotes that an area will receive very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall.

An 'Orange Alert' warning denotes heavy to very heavy rainfall in a particular area. (ANI)

