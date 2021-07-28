Kerala Higher Secondary exam results announced; 87.94 pc pass percentage

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], July 28 (ANI): Kerala recorded 87.94 per cent pass percentage in Plus Two examinations which was an improvement of 2.81 per cent from last year, according to state education minister V Sivankutty who announced the results on Wednesday.

The results of the Vocational Higher Secondary Examination (VHSE) were also announced today and the state recorded a pass percentage of 80.36 per cent.

Across 2035 schools, 3,73,788 students appeared for the Plus Two examinations out of which 3,28,702 have qualified for higher studies.



Ernakulam recorded the highest pass percentage amongst districts with 91.11 per cent with Pathanamthitta marking the lowest pass percentage of 82.53 per cent.

The number of students obtaining A+ in all subjects increased to 48,383 as compared to 18,510 last year. Malappuram has 6,707 A+ graders, the highest amongst all districts.

Malappuram is the district with the highest number of students who appeared for the exams with 57,629 while Wayanad had the lowest number of students appearing for the exams, with only 9,465 students.

The examinations for second-year and vocational Higher Secondary were held from April 8 to April 26.

The SAY and Improvement examination will be held from August 11, 2021, for those unable to qualify for higher studies under any adverse circumstances. The last date to apply for revaluation, scrutiny and improvement is July 31. (ANI)

