Kerala home secy, family injured after truck rams their car near Kayamkulam

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], January 9 (ANI): Kerala Home Secretary Dr V Venu and his wife Sarada Muraleedharan met with an accident near Kayamkulam on Monday.

Dr V Venu, his wife Sarada Muraleedharan, also an IAS, and their son, driver and two others were injured after a truck collided with their car, sources said.

According to the Kayamkulam police, all the injured occupants of the car were admitted to a private hospital in Parumala and are believed to be out of danger.

Dr Venu and his family were travelling to Thiruvananthapuram from Ernakulam when they met with the accident near Kayamkulam, around 12.30 am.

Saradha Muraleedharan is the additional chief Secretary in local self-government.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)