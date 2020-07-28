Kerala: Human rights body seeks report after man dies of negligence in hospital

Aluva (Kerala) [India], July 27 (ANI): The Kerala State Human Rights Commission on Monday took a suo moto action after a man allegedly died without getting any treatment in the Aluva district hospital. The victim, identified as Vijayan, used to work as a security guard.

The commission has asked the health department to submit a report within three weeks. Ernakulam District Collector S Suhas has also asked the District Medical Officer to submit a report.

Responding to allegations, the hospital said, ''The patient was brought to the hospital only by 9:40 am and the delay in providing treatment was caused due to safety precautions that have to be adhered to.''

''He was taken to the hospital due to severe fever. But the hospital staff was not even ready to give primary treatment. The patient was not taken out of the ambulance for more than an hour,'' the ambulance driver claimed. (ANI)

