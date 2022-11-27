Kerala Human Sacrifice Case: Court dismisses bail plea of accused

Kochi (Kerala) [India], November 26 (ANI): Ernakulam Additional Sessions Court has dismissed the bail petition of Laila, the third accused in the Kerala Human Sacrifice Case. II Additional Sessions Judge Shibu Thomas dismissed the petition on the finding that the crime's impact on society is scary.

The Court further observed, "the offences are grave and very serious and for such offences, the maximum punishment is provided under the law. On perusal of the records I am of the view that prima facie, there are sufficient matters to prove the involvement of the petitioner in the crime."

"Therefore the contention of the learned counsel for the petitioner that there are no materials to prove the petitioner's involvement in the crime cannot be accepted. Almost all the material witnesses are neighbours of the petitioner herein. Therefore, the apprehension of the prosecution that, if the petitioner is released on bail, she will try to influence or intimidate the witnesses, in this case, cannot be ignored," the court stated.



In this case, two helpless women were murdered brutally as part of a ritualistic human sacrifice aimed at financial prosperity. Criminal conspiracy of the accused persons is clear from the prosecution records.

"These facts have to be thoroughly investigated. The impact which the crime has inflicted on society is scary. The investigation in this case is in the preliminary stage. Granting bail to the petitioner will shock the public conscience," said the court.

"Considering the nature of the offence, the severity of a punishment that conviction will entail, reasonable apprehension of the witnesses being intimidated or influenced, the more significant interests of the public, the state and society and the impact of the crime had inflicted in society, I am not inclined to grant bail to the petitioner at the stage," added the court. (ANI)

