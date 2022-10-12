Kerala Human sacrifice case: State has become unsafe for women, says MoS Muraleedharan

New Delhi [India], October 12 (ANI): After gory details emerged in the gruesome case of human sacrifice where women were "brutally" murdered in black magic rituals in Kerala's Pathanamthitta, Union Minister V Muraleedharan questioned law and order in the Kerala government and said that the State has become unsafe for women to live.

He further said that the case is under police investigation for one month but no serious inquiry has followed and hence the second murder took place.

"It raises questions about women's safety. A woman is missing, Police complaint is filed but even after a month, a serious inquiry didn't happen. So, the second murder took place. Under the Communist Party of India (Marxist) government, Kerala has become unsafe for women to live," the Union Minister told ANI.

The Union Minister said that MLAs are being protected by the Kerala police.

"On one hand, this is happening and on other hand, a Congress MLA is accused of molesting a woman. The MLA is being protected by Kerala Police. CPM worker accused of butchering, CM doesn't care to take stringent action. He prefers to delay his return to Kerala by two days," said Muraleedharan.

"It is a very cruel thing. We are astonished that in a society which achieved this kind of education and empowerment, this is happening. It is because superstitions and false beliefs are still there in society,' CPI(M) leader KK Shailaja said on Kerala 'human sacrifice' case.

"The duty of scientists, rulers & society is to inculcate scientific temper in society but that is not fulfilled in India. Superstition & black magic still exists in several parts of India. In Kerala, it is not rampant but here also some superstitions are there," she added.

Earlier in the day, a shocking revelation came out in the remand report by the police in the 'human sacrifice' case.

According to the report, one of the victim women was cut into 56 pieces by the accused in the 'human sacrifice' case. The remand report further revealed that the accused Muhammad Shafi and woman accused Laila inserted knife into the vagina of the victims.



As per the remand report, "For getting economic prosperity, the two accused, Bhagaval Singh and Laila conspired for the crime with the help of prime accused Muhammed Shafi."

"On 26-09-2022, Shafi approached 52-year-old Padma, who used to sell lottery tickets at Kochi. Shafi lured her by offering Rs 15,000 for sex work. Then she agreed and went with Shafi to the home of Bhagaval Singh and Laila at Pathanamthitta district. There, the accused strangled her with a plastic cord around her neck to make her unconscious. After that, Shafi inserted knife into the vagina of Padma and then he cuts her throat for killing. After that, they cut her into 56 pieces and put it into buckets and then buried in the pit," the report said.

Another incident happened in June this year. The accused Shafi approached another woman, Roslin at Kottayam district and lured her by offering Rs 10 lakhs for acting in a blue film. She agreed to it and went to the same place of the couple's home. There, they tied her hands and legs to a cot and a cloth was inserted into the mouth and plastered it. When she was conscious, the accused woman Laila inserted knife into the vagina of the victim. Then she cuts her throat. Then the second accused Bhagaval Singh cut off the victim's breast and kept it. And the three accused jointly cut her into pieces and buried in the pit."

A day after the alleged human sacrifice case in Kerala came to the fore, Kerala police on Wednesday revealed that the alleged accused of the case possibly ate the flesh of the victims.

In a press meeting, Kochi commissioner CH Nagraju said that Shafi, the main accused, is a pervert and has a criminal past.

The issue came to the fore on Tuesday as three persons, including one woman, were suspected of luring and killing the women allegedly as a human sacrifice in black magic rituals, the City Police Commissioner CH Nagaraju confirmed earlier on Tuesday.

Police arrested three persons, identified as one Shafi, and the husband-wife pair of Bhagaval Singh and Laila.

The Ernakulam magistrate court on Wednesday remanded all three accused on judicial custody for a 14-day duration which will end on October 26.

Police are also investigating if any sexual exploitation has been done by the prime accused. (ANI)

