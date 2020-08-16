Kerala: Idukki landslide death toll rises to 58

Idukki (Kerala) [India], Aug 16 (ANI): The death toll in the Rajamala landslide has increased to 58 after two more bodies were recovered on Sunday, according to an official statement of the Idukki District Information Office.

The district information office said that the search operation is underway to find the remaining 12 persons who went missing after the landslide.

"Death toll in Rajamala landslide rises to 58 after two more bodies were recovered today. Search operations underway to find the remaining 12 missing people," it stated.

The incident occurred in the Idukki district on August 7.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said that the government will ensure the rehabilitation of the families affected by the Pettimudi, Rajamala landslide.

Last week, the district Information Office said that two NDRF teams, a full unit of Idukki fire and rescue team, a team each from Kottayam, Thiruvananthapuram, and a team which received special training are leading the rescue operations in Idukki's Rajamala.

Earlier, Vijayan had announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakhs to kin of the deceased. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakhs each from Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) to the kin of deceased.

Heavy rains in several parts of Kerala triggered floods and landslides which have wreaked havoc in the region over the past few days. (ANI)

