Kerala: IMD declares red alert in Ernakulam

Ernakulam (Kerala) [India], Aug 13 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) declared red alert for Kerala's Ernakulam on Tuesday.

The city's arterial road, Mahatma Gandhi Road has been flooded as a result of the continuous and heavy downpour.

Eighty-eight people have died across 14 districts of flood-battered Kerala while 40 are missing, authorities said on Tuesday.

As per official data recorded till 9 am on Tuesday, 34 people have sustained injuries in the natural calamity.



Torrential rains over the last few days in the state have led to many deaths and caused landslides in some districts. Malappuram is the worst hit with the highest death toll of 29.

Heavy rainfall has wreaked havoc in several areas across the state in past few days. (ANI)

