Kerala implements mandatory helmets for pillion riders

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India] Dec 1 (ANI): Kerala government on Sunday implemented the High Court directives of making helmets mandatory for pillion riders.

Police will conduct vehicle checking to ensure two-wheeler riders are adhering to the new directives. Not wearing a helmet will invite a fine of Rs 500.

Transport Commissioner has directed strict checking of vehicles. But in the initial phase police will warn the pillion riders to wear a helmet before levying the fine.

Police are also planning to conduct an awareness programme before the strict implementation of the new rule.

On the first day, in the state capital, the response was mixed. Many people riding pillion were yet to start wearing helmets. But most of the people welcomed the implementation of mandatory safety coverfor pillion riders.

Speaking to ANI, an English professor Shantha Kumar said, "It is a welcome decision. Many times when an accident happens, the pillion rider is the one who falls from the bike. So it is a good decision to implement it".

"The decision of the government is the right step. The pillion rider should wear helmets. Two-wheeler drivers get involved in accidents due to overspending. This should also be stopped," said Gokul, a student. (ANI)